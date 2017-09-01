The Statesman English newspaper is one of the oldest newspapers of Pakistan. The original copies of the paper date back to before the independence of Pakistan and India. After the separation, the Statesman news paper was divided into two parts. One went to India and one to Pakistan.

Although not published country wide these days, The Statesman news paper largely operates from Peshawar, Pakistan and also publishes in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. The Statesman has become a sister newspaper of Daily Mashriq, an Urdu newspaper in Pakistan. Daily Mashriq also has a TV channel where they cover country wide news. All of their coverage in English is published in the Statesman newspaper.

Mr. Ayyaz Badshah is currently the chief editor of The Statesman Newspaper in Pakistan.

You can read the e-paper on the official website of Daily Mashriq.

The Statesman does not cover the entire nation. If you’re looking for an English language newspaper in your area, there are plenty of others. Below is a list of Pakistan’s most popular English language newspapers.

Dawn Newspaper

Dawn is one of the oldest and widely read English and Urdu newspaper in Pakistan. The paper is published through the Dawn Group of Newspapers and is mostly published around the country by Herald Publications.

Read more

Pakistan Today

Pakistan Today is published under the banner of Nawa Media Corporation and it is widely published in many regions of the country. The newspaper operates from Karachi and offers a unique twist on stories through its satirical column ‘Khabristan’.

Read more

Express Tribune

The Express Tribune Newspaper is currently the most popular English Language newspaper of Pakistan. It is widely read by youngsters across the country in both paper and online forms. There is an opinion blog section offered on their website too which makes an interesting read.

Read more

The Nation

The Nation dates back to 1986 and is currently being published in all major cities of Pakistan. It is part of the Nawa-i-Waqt Group and is being headed by Rameeza Nizami. There are as many as 4 magazines published with the newspaper which makes it a great read.

Read more

The News International

The News International currently holds the title of being the biggest newspaper of Pakistan. Its readership is more than any other newspaper in the country right now. The News is published under the network of Jang Group which also publishes Pakistan’s most read Urdu language paper ‘Jang’.

Read more